Akka teaser out; Netflix series explores world ruled by women, with Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte in lead roles

Actors Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte will soon be seen together in the upcoming series Akka. Set against the backdrop of the 1980s, the series is a gangster drama. On Saturday, coinciding with Keerthy's birthday, Netflix released the teaser and announced the series' release date.

What's in the Akka teaser?

In the teaser, Keerthy Suresh appears as Bhavani, while Radhika Apte plays Rudra. The teaser introduces a world where women have held power for 800 years. Keerthy's character then declares that women in their world do not just run households; they also run businesses.

Anyone who opposes them faces severe punishment. Towards the end, a brief scene featuring Radhika suggests that the time has come to bring an end to the sisters’ reign. The teaser hints at a clash between Keerthy and Radhika’s characters in the series.

Watch the teaser here:

What did Keerthy Suresh say?

In a statement, Keerthy said, "The love I receive from the audience every year makes this day truly special for me. Celebrating my birthday by releasing the teaser for Akka is particularly meaningful, as this project is very close to my heart. Bhavani is one of the most distinct and memorable characters I have had the opportunity to portray."

Radhika Apte's take

Meanwhile, Radhika Apte said, "It is wonderful that the announcement of the release date for Akka and the launch of its teaser coincide with Keerthy's birthday. I hope this proves to be auspicious for us. Rudra is a compelling character, someone who lives by her own convictions and never shies away from challenging the world around her."

The makers

Produced under the banner of YRF Entertainment, Akka marks the directorial debut of Dharmaraj Shetty, who has also written the story. The narrative is set in a principality called Perunuru, which has been built, governed and protected by generations of women. Traditions, power struggles and personal rivalries form the core of the story.

When will Akka be released?

Apart from Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, the series also features Tanvi Azmi. Aditya Chopra, Yogendra Mogre and Akshaye Widhani serve as executive producers. Akka will premiere on Netflix on October 30, 2026.

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