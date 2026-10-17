Saif Ali Khan reveals Kareena's love for desi ghee on The Great Indian Kapil Show, shares her quirky habit

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are all set to appear on Kapil Sharma's comedy-chat show The Great Indian Kapil Show. Ahead of the episode, Netflix released several promos featuring the couple, who are celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary. The promos offer a glimpse of the couple's conversation with Kapil, but one clip has caught viewers' attention for Saif's revelation about Kareena's love for desi ghee and her unusual bedtime habit.

Saif Ali Khan talks about Kareena Kapoor's desi ghee habit

During the show, Kapil asks the couple how they manage to look "forever young and fresh" even after 14 years of marriage. Saif credits desi ghee for their youthful appearance, while Kareena adds that it is a staple in their household and that their children consume it too.

"We have ghee, our kids eat it," Kareena says. Saif then interrupts her with a confession about her bedtime routine. "She doesn't only eat it but even rub it on her feet at night," he says. Kareena agrees with him and adds, "It helps you so well."

Saif then takes the joke further, leaving the audience in splits with his comment about their bedroom. "Aap socho itni acchi romantic baat ki humare bedroom mein dhaba jaisa smell aaraha hai raat ko," he says, imagining a romantic moment interrupted by a dhaba-like smell in the room.

Kapil also joins in with a joke about Archana Puran Singh rubbing ghee on her feet and then using the same ghee on her chapati.

Saif and Kareena celebrate 14 years of marriage

Saif and Kareena also marked their wedding anniversary with posts on social media. Kareena shared some unseen pictures with Saif on Instagram and wrote, "Another year around the sun, forever to go." Take a look:

Saif, who recently made his debut on Instagram, also shared a picture on the occasion. He wrote, "Almost perfect, but something is missing...."

Notably, the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, will stream on Netflix on Saturday, October 17, at 8 pm.

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