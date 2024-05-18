'Humara makhan, humara manthan': Amul celebrates Smita Patil's Manthan's Cannes premiere

Follow us on Image Source : X Amul's latest doodle

Shyam Benegal's film Manthan was screened at the 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival on Friday evening. Celebrating the achievement of Indian cinema, Amul on Friday shared a stylish doodle on social media featuring Amul girl representing late actor Smita Patil, who is holding a glass of milk in one hand and bread and butter in the other. "Humara makhan, humara manthan...Amul Toast of Cannes," the doodle read. Reacting to the creative, a social media user commented, "Hahah love the way Amul celebrates all the achievements." ''Such a unique and powerful film. Much deserved global attention and accolades,'' wrote another.

See the post:

''#Amul Topical: Red carpet of Shyam Benegal’s classic at Cannes film festival!'' reads the caption of the post.

The film is inspired by the milk cooperative movement of Verghese Kurien, who led Operation Flood. It transformed India from a milk-deficient country to the world's biggest producer of milk and dairy products. Manthan was released in 1976 and featured late actor Smita Patil and Naseeruddin Shah.

The screening saw the presence of Naseeruddin Shah, his wife Ratna Pathak Shah, Prateik Babbar, Nirmala Kurien, daughter of the legendary Verghese Kurien, father of the White Revolution, Anita Patil Deshmukh and Manya Patil Seth, sisters of Smita Patil, and Dr Jayen Mehta.

As per ANI, Manthan, set in Gujarat, was the first Indian film that was entirely crowdfunded by 500,000 farmers, who donated Rs 2 each. Kurien, along with Vijay Tendulkar, penned the script for the movie. The film won two National Film Awards in 1977. It was also India's official entry to the 1976 Academy Awards in the category of Best Foreign Language Film. For the unversed, the restored version of the movie by the Film Heritage Foundation was premiered at Cannes 2024.

