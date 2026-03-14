Dhurandhar 2: Legal notice sent to makers over Ranveer Singh's Sikh character smoking scene

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, among others is scheduled to hit theaters on March 19. A paid preview of the film has been arranged for March 18; however, even before its official release, the movie appears to be embroiled in controversy.

The Sikh community has raised objections concerning Ranveer Singh's portrayal in the film, asserting that the movie attempts to malign the image of the Sikh community. Vicky Thomas Singh, a social activist from Maharashtra, has issued a legal notice to the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting against the film's producer-director, as well as against Ranveer Singh, the actor playing the Sikh character.

What does the notice say?

The notice states that the Sikh community does not consume tobacco and that tobacco and smoking are strictly prohibited within the Sikh faith. Consequently, depicting such a scene in the film is not only religiously insensitive but also constitutes an insult to the religious sentiments of the entire Sikh community. Vicky Thomas Singh has demanded that all scenes depicting a Sikh character smoking be immediately removed from the film. Furthermore, he has requested that such visuals be removed from all associated posters, trailers, and other promotional materials.

Notice asks for edits

The notice calls for the immediate removal of all blasphemous, objectionable, and religiously insensitive content from Dhurandhar: The Revenge. It also demands a public apology to the Sikh community, citing the inclusion of scenes and promotional materials that severely hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh people.

In the film, Ranveer Singh plays the role of a fictional spy named Jaskeerat Singh Rangi, who assumes the alias Hamza Ali Mazaari to infiltrate enemy circles in Pakistan and relay intelligence back to India. The first installment of the film depicted Jaskeerat Singh Rangi as a prisoner who, following a period of training, was subsequently deployed to Pakistan. Now, in the second part of the film, several secrets related to Jaskirat Singh Rangi's life are set to be revealed.

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