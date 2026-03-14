Trump urges China, UK and others to send warships to open Strait of Hormuz: 'We'll bomb the hell out of...'

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has warned that the Strait of Hormuz could face disruptions due to ongoing tensions with Iran. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US, along with other nations, could deploy warships to ensure the vital waterway remains open for global trade and energy shipments, reports say.

Trump calls for international naval support

Trump urged countries including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom to send ships to the region. Reports say his call is aimed at creating a multinational presence to prevent disruptions and ensure the strait remains fully operational.

While Trump claimed the US had destroyed “100% of Iran’s military capability,” he cautioned that Iran could still carry out small-scale attacks using drones, sea mines, or short-range missiles, which could pose risks to passing ships, reports say.

US military readiness

Trump indicated that US forces would continue military operations near Iran’s coastline, striking any Iranian boats or vessels that threaten the passage. “We will soon get the Hormuz Strait open, safe and free,” he said.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key maritime route through which a significant portion of the world’s oil shipments pass.