Kiara Advani makes her Cannes debut, shares first look from French Riviera | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Bollywood star Kiara Advani at Cannes 2024.

Bollywood diva Kiara Advani is serving major fashion goals at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Kabir Singh star dropped a stylish post featuring herself exuding diva vibes. In the video, Kiara is seen wearing an ivory crepe back satin dress with a thigh-high slit. Her outfit was designed by Prabal Gurung. The video begins with the actress coming out of a car and posing and walking on a deck.

Check out the video:

"Rendezvous at the Riviera," Kiara captioned the post, leaving fans mesmerised. The Cannes Film Festival opened on Tuesday night with the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's 'Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act), starring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphael Quenard.

Other Indian actresses including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditi Rao Hydari are also in Cannes. Aishwarya, who is a Cannes regular, has so far served two looks at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. But this time the actor has shown a new flair of her style in Cannes. Despite a broken hand and plaster in Cannes 2024, there was no decrease in the glam game of Indian beauty.

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival began on May 14 with several celebrities including filmmakers, artists and film enthusiasts gathering at the Palais des Festivals et des Congres to celebrate cinema. The prestigious film festival will conclude on May 25.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani has several projects in her kitty including Ram Charan's Game Changer. YRF's War 2, a project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Nayanthara, Ranveer Singh's Don 3, among several others.

Also Read: Daler Mehndi praises PM Narendra Modi, says 'he has never said anything that hurts the sentiments of..'

Also Read: Ahead of Bhaiyya Ji, Manoj Bajpayee shares BIG update on The Family Man 3 release