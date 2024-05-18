Daler Mehndi praises PM Narendra Modi, says 'he has never said anything that hurts the sentiments of..'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Singer Daler Mehndi

Singer Daler Mehndi on Friday was in New Delhi where he attended 'Vishesh Sampark Abhiyan', an interactive session held in the nation's capital. At the event, the singer lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts and steps taken for the development and betterment of the Sikh community. Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Mehndi told ANI, "I respect PM Modi a lot. He is the first PM who praised the Sikhs the most, and he also celebrated Gurpurab with full enthusiasm. He always visits gurdwaras and offers prayers. He has never said anything that hurts the sentiments of Sikhs..."

"No matter what, PM Modi will win again and become the PM for the third term. The public is with him," added Mehndi. Fashion designer JJ Valaya also attended the event and said that the past few years have been very positive for the country.

"The past few years have been very growing for the country. PM Modi has a very holistic approach. He sees the country as one whole," he said. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always desired to give the Sikh community its rightful place in terms of the nation's contribution.

Addressing the party's exclusive interaction event with the Sikh community, Hardeep Singh Puri said. "Every occasion he (PM Modi) thinks about what can be done, he desires to give the Sikh community its rightful place in terms of the nation's contribution. We have contributed to the Armed Forces, our contribution to the Armed Forces is 17 per cent."

"Today's gathering included big businessmen, academicians, famous lawyers, this was the gathering of a cross-section, their commonality was that they are all supporters of PM Modi. They want to work for PM Modi's Vikshit Bharat, they want our economy to strengthen further," Hardeep Puri told ANI.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the interaction programme organised by Hardeep Puri highlighted the role of the Sikh community.

(With ANI inputs)

