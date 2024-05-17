Ahead of Bhaiyya Ji, Manoj Bajpayee shares BIG update on The Family Man 3 release

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Bhaiyya Ji will release on May 24, 2024.

Manoj Bajpayee is all geared up for his next release Bhaiyya Ji, which will hit the big screens on May 24, 2024. Ahead of the film's release, the versatile actor is busy promoting his 100th film. In an exclusive talk with India TV, Manoj gave an important update on his much-awaited web show, The Family Man season 3. During the chat about his upcoming flick, Bhaiyya Ji, India TV's Aryaman Gautam asked, ''When the next season of The Family Man is coming?''

In reply, the actor said, ''pata nahi kab ayega, par hum shooting shuru kar chuke hai. Han chota schedule humne khatm kiya hai, aur phir iss month ke end mein unko join karunga. Phir kuch ek chota schedule shuru hoga, baaki shooting shuru ho chuki hai. (I don't know when it will come but we have already shot a small schedule of the series. Later this month, I will again be joining the team for another small schedule).''

In the exclusive talk with India TV, Manoj Bajpayee was also asked his take on the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. See the full interview to know details about his upcoming film and other interesting answers by the actor

Watch the full interview here:

Manoj Bajpayee on his role in Bhaiyya Ji

While talking about the film, the actor spoke about his role and made interesting revelations about his work and character in Bhaiyya Ji. He said that he is a 'desi actor', which is why he likes to do such roles which are connected to the roots.

More details about Bhaiyya Ji

In the film, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in all massy and Robin Hood avatar. Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar under the banners of Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions, and Aurega Studios production, the film is set to release on May 24.

Also Read: SHOCKING! Kartik Aaryan's relative among deceased in Mumbai's Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident | Know More

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi to return as Madhav Misha in Criminal Justice season 4 | WATCH