SHOCKING! Kartik Aaryan's relative among deceased in Mumbai's Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident | Know More

In a shocking development in the Mumbai's Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident, two among the 16 deceased have been identified as the relatives of Kartik Aaryan. As per a report by India TV's Atul Singh, actor Kartik Aryan's maternal uncle and aunt died in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accident. The actor also attended the last rites on May 16. The two bodies that were taken out from a car three days after the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident were identified as relatives of the actor. One of them was of Indore Airport director Manoj Chansoria and the other one was of his wife Anita Chansoria. The couple lived in Jabalpur in the Civil Lines area near Mariam Chowk.

The dead bodies of the couple were taken out after about 56 hours of the accident. On Thursday afternoon, Kartik Aaryan along with his family reached Sahar Cremation Ground for the last rites. Aryan's deceased maternal uncle and aunt were about to return to Jabalpur from Mumbai via Indore on May 13. They stopped at a petrol pump in Pant Nagar on the Eastern Express Highway to fill the petrol in the car around 4:30 pm. The license number of their car is HR 26 EL 9373.

Who was Manoj Chansoria?

Manoj Chansoria retired as a general manager at Mumbai ATC in March and moved to Jabalpur. Kin of the couple said that the couple, who arrived in Mumbai for some personal work a few days ago, were heading back to Jabalpur in their red TATA-made car on Monday when contact with them was lost. When the location of Chansoria's mobile phone was tracked, it showed as the spot where the petrol pump was located. It is suspected that they were at the petrol pump for refuelling when the hoarding collapsed amid gusting winds and rain.

What really happened?

According to civic officials, the giant hoarding in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai collapsed as the foundation of its pillar was weak. The illegal hoarding that stood on a piece of land in possession of the Government Railway Police (GRP) crashed on a petrol pump in Chheda Nagar area on Monday evening when the city was hit by dust storms and unseasonal rains.

