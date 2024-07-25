SL vs PAK live: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup match online, on TV in India?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Women's Asia Cup 2024 semi-finalist teams

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are set to face each other in the second semi-final clash to earn the Women's Asia Cup 2024 final berth on Friday. Both teams are chasing their maiden Asia Cup title and are expected to produce a mouth-watering clash in Dambulla.

The tournament hosts Sri Lanka pulled off a dominant 10-wicket win over Thailand to finish top in Group A. Sri Lanka women registered three impressive wins in three games to avoid facing India in the semi-final as they boost their hopes for a dream title.

Nida Dar's Pakistan started their campaign with a big defeat against India women but made an impressive comeback with two back-to-back wins and finished second in the Group A points table. Notably, Sri Lanka women defeated Pakistan in their last two T20I meetings, including a thrilling one-run win in the semi-final of the 2022 Asia Cup.

SL vs PAK Match Details

Match: Women's Asia Cup 2024 second semi-final

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Date and Time: Friday, July 26 at 7:00 PM IST

SL vs PAK Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming Details

The Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan women's semi-final clash on Star Sports 3 channel. Indian users can also watch the game online on Disney+ Hotstar streaming app and website. Fans can also enjoy free streaming of Women's Asia Cup 2023 matches on the Hotstar application (for mobile users only).

Squads

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodani, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Kaveesha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunarathne, Inoshi Priyadarshani, Nilakshi De Silva, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani.

Pakistan Women Squad: Nida Dar (C), Iram Javed, Sadia Iqbal, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Najiha Alvi, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sundhu, Tasmia Rubab, Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan.