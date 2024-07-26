Delhi: Man shoots dead 7-year-old daughter and then buried at crematorium, police excavate body to probe

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old girl was shot dead allegedly by her father in Delhi's Model Town. The police on Thursday said the accused buried the child’s body at a crematorium in Delhi after killing his daughter. The accused, Deepak, who has a criminal record, has been arrested, they added. The accused, during interrogation, disclosed that on Tuesday the shot was fired accidently while he was cocking the pistol and the bullet hit the girl.

Deepak, who works at a courier company, said that he concealed the body and buried it at a cremation ground. According to police, the accused informed his wife and mother that the girl had died accidentally. The girl was shot in the head, they added.

On Wednesday, after the police got the information, they excavated the body from the crematorium and sent it to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital for post-mortem. The accused faced two criminal cases, including an attempt to murder. He was found to be carrying an illegal firearm at his home, the police said.

A case under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 25 arms act was registered at Model Town Police station and further investigation is underway, the police said.

The accused had been experiencing financial difficulties and often argued with his wife about these issues, they added.

