Kolkata International Film Festival to commence on December 4, announces Mamata Banerjee

The 30th Kolkata International Film Festival will begin in December this year. Mamata Banerjee said that the film festival will be held in Kolkata from 4-11 December 2024. The 30th edition will be organised by the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs of the Government of West Bengal. Let us tell you that this film festival is held every year by the Government of West Bengal. Let us tell you that 'KIFF' was established in the year 1995. Different types of films including feature, documentary and short films are screened in this film festival.

Gautam Ghosh has been appointed the President of 'KIFF'

Acclaimed filmmaker Gautam Ghosh has been appointed as the President of 'KIFF' and Bengali film icon Prosenjit Chatterjee as the Vice President. While making the announcement, the CM of West Bengal said that like the past several years, the best work of world and Indian cinema will be showcased during the festival. On the occasion of the 44th death anniversary of Bengali matinee idol Uttam Kumar, Mamata Banerjee said that he is a symbol of the culture and heritage of West Bengal and that his legacy will continue. Recalling West Bengal's contribution to the field of art and culture, Banerjee said that 'KIFF' has become the most special destination for cine lovers due to its diversity.

What did Mamata Banerjee say about Gautam Ghosh and Prosenjit Chatterjee?

Goutam Ghosh and Prosenjit Chatterjee will form a separate committee of experts to organise this year's festival grandly and showcase the best films. During this, Mamata recalled Uttam Kumar's films and said how her mother used to take her to show Uttam Kumar's films. "Uttam Kumar's playback songs in films are immortal. He is not different from the heritage of West Bengal. He has taught us that we should never forget our identity and roots," said Mamata Banerjee. She also presented a special award to Prosenjit Chatterjee for his contribution to the Bengali film industry for four decades.

