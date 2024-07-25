Salman Khan house firing case: As per chargesheet, here's what Lawrence Bishnoi's brother told the shooter

Follow us on Image Source : X Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol

In the latest update on the Salman Khan house firing case, the chargesheet filmed by the Mumbai police has revealed the conversation between the shooter and Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi. Before the firing at Salman Khan's house on April 14, Anmol Bishnoi had clearly instructed the shooters that when they go for firing, they should not wear helmets and keep smoking cigarettes so that they look fearless and you guys are going to make history.

Transcript of the conversation between Anmol Bishnoi and his shooters

In the charge sheet filed in the firing case at Salman Khan's house, one hand, Salman Khan's statements has been recorded, and he has said in it that his family is in danger from Anmol Bishnoi. On the other hand, the transcript of the conversation between Anmol Bishnoi and the shooter Vicky Kumar Gupta, who went to the spot that day through signal up has also been added to the charge sheet.

Anmol Bishnoi had instructed the shooters to fire bullets very carefully and at all places at once. "It doesn't matter if it takes half a minute, it doesn't matter if it takes one minute or one and a half minutes. And it has to be fired in such a way that you should not be scared brother. Like fire while smoking a cigarette, so that it gets captured in the camera that you look fearless," said Anmol. The chargesheet filed by the police states that Anmol Bishnoi was in constant touch with shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta.

Shooter has contacted Lawrence Bishnoi as well

It has also been claimed that on one occasion the shooters spoke to Lawrence, who is lodged in a Gujarat jail. Lawrence allegedly told them that they should be ready for the shootout and they would be successful. Anmol also told Gupta that if they succeeded in doing the job, they would create history and will be in the news through the media. Mumbai Police claims that the shootout at Salman Khan's house was planned to gain a stronghold and dominance in Mumbai, to obtain financial and other benefits for his gang.

