IND-W vs BAN-W live streaming: Where to watch the India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup semifinal on TV?

The Indian women's cricket team is just two wins away from securing its eighth Women's Asia Cup title. When Harmanppreet Kaur and co take the field at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Friday, July 26, against Bangladesh in the second semifinal, they'll fancy their chances.

Such has been the way the Indian team has played in the continental tournament so far. India started off by hammering their arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets. The Women in Blue then romped home by 78 runs against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and finished at the top of Group A with a decisive 82-run win over Nepal.

On the contrary, Bangladesh had an underwhelming start to their Asia Cup campaign. The team lost its campaign opener against the hosts Sri Lanka by seven wickets and looked out of sorts.

However, they made a strong comeback and registered a resounding seven-wicket win over Thailand. The Nigar Sultana-led side made mincemeat of Malaysia in their last group-stage fixture by 114 runs to book their place in the semis.

Bangladesh will have high hopes from their leg-spinner Rabeya Khan and slow left-arm orthodox bowler Nahida Akter. Both spinners have picked five wickets each and can make a difference if they find a track conducive to spin.

India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup live streaming and broadcast details

When and where to watch the India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup semifinal on TV?

The India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup semifinal will get underway at 2 PM IST on Friday (July 26). It will be broadcast live on Star Sports 3.

Where to watch the live stream of India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup semifinal?

The India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup semifinal will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India squad

Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, S Sajana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Smriti Mandhana(c), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry, Asha Sobhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar

Bangladesh squad

Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Rumana Ahmed, Ishma Tanjim, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Shorna Akter, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Sabikun Nahar, Rubya Haider, Marufa Akter, Shorifa Khatun, Sultana Khatun