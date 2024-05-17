Kartik Aaryan UNVEILS 8-minute-long single take war sequence in new poster from Chandu Champion | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan-starrer Chandu Champion will hit cinemas on June 14, 2024.

After unveiling two posters, Kartik Aaryan on Friday treated fans again with another new poster from his much-awaited Chandu Champion. Calling it the 'proudest' moment of his career, the lead star of Chandu Champion unveiled the first glimpse of the 8-minute-long single-take war sequence from the film. Along with the poster, he wrote, ''The proudest moment of my career so far- playing a soldier of the Glorious Indian Army, one of the many facets of Chandu Champion’s life !! Glimpse of the 8 min long single take War Sequence. Salute to the Indian Armed Forces!'' In the post, he also mentioned the date for the trailer release of Chandu Champion. The first trailer of Chandu Champion will be out on May 18, 2024.

Earlier this week, Kartik shared two posters from the film. In one of these poster, he can be seen flaunting his ripped body and toned abs. In the poster, he can be seen standing inside a boxing ring wearing his boxing gloves and black shorts. Talking about the first poster, it features Kartik running with full force, wearing nothing but a ‘langot'.

About the film

Sajid Nadiadwala is producing Karthik's film Chandu Champion. Reportedly, Shraddha is playing the female lead in the film, but makers have kept it under wraps. The story of this film will be based on the life of Murlikant Petkar. For the unversed, Petkar is a gold medalist who made the country proud in the 1970 Commonwealth Games and again in the 1972 Paralympics held in Germany. Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion is set for a June 14, 2024 release in cinemas.

