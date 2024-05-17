Ishq Vishk Rebound teaser: Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan's film promises blend of friendship and love

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Poster of Ishq Vishk Rebound

After unveiling character posters of the starcast, the makers of Ishq Vishk Rebound have shared the first teaser of the upcoming film, starring Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal. The makers along with the starcast of Ishq Vishk Rebound shared the teaser on Instagram, giving a glimpse of the story revolving around friendship and love. ''No ghosting this teaser, kyunki your chance at #PyaarKaSecondRound is finally here,'' reads the caption of the post.

Watch the teaser:

The teaser begins with Rohit talking about the people falling in love. The popular track 'Chot Dil Pe Lagi' from Isha Vishk was shown playing in the background. Later, Rohit asserted in the teaser that this is not a usual love story and the music changes taking the viewers into a different zone of romance and friendship of the Gen-Z generation.

Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, Ishq Vishk Rebound is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film Ishq Vishk, which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala.

On Sunday, Rohit Saraf shares pictures from his visit to Siddhivinayak Temple to seek divine blessings with his co-stars and team. According to the makers, the film has been rebooted to fit the contemporary timeline and offers a modern and relatable take on the relationships between the millennials and Gen-Z generation.

Earlier this week, the makers of Ishq Vishk Rebound unveiled character posters of the star cast. Taking to Instagram, Rohit Saraf treated fans with the character posters and captioned his post, which read, "Re-directing you to the official season of #PyaarKaSecondRound #IshqVishkRebound."

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and is all set to release in theatres on June 21.

(With ANi inputs)

Also Read: Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan flaunts toned abs in new poster, netizen says 'blowing our minds away everyday'

Also Read: Karan Johar to Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood celebs who have raised objection on their mimicry