Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 live: When and where to watch matches on TV and streaming in India? With India U19 all set to participate in the upcoming Under-19 Asia Cup 2025, let us have a look at where to watch, live streaming, and live broadcasting details of the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Dubai:

The stage is set for the latest edition of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025; the marquee event is all set to begin on December 12, and the season opener will see India U19 taking on UAE 19. The two sides will lock horns at the ICC Academy, Dubai, on December 12.

It is worth noting that the tournament will run until the final on December 21. Interestingly, the tournament will feature the top eight-ranked U19 teams of Asia, and it could prove to be a brilliant platform for the various youngsters raring to go for opportunities.

Notably, alongside the five Test-playing nations in India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, the likes of Malaysia, the UAE (hosts), and Nepal are also participating in the competition. The eight sides have been divided into two groups of four, with the top two sides from each group moving onto the knockout stages.

Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 live streaming details:

When will the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 begin?

The Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 will begin on Friday, December 12.

Where will the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 be played?

The Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 will be played in Dubai.

Where can you watch the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 on TV in India?

The Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 online in India?

The live streaming for the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

U19 Men’s Asia Cup Full Squads:

India: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George.

Pakistan: Saad Baig (c), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Faham-ul-Haq, Farhan Yousuf, Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Ahmed, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Riazullah, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Tayyab Arif, Umar Zaib, Usman Khan.

Bangladesh: Azizul Hakim Tamim (c), Zawad Abrar (vc), Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Parvej Jibon, Rizan Hossain, Shadin Islam, Md. Abdullah, Farid Hasan Faysal, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Rifat Beg, Shahriar Al Amin, Ahmed Shahriar, Saad Islam Razin, Md. Shabuj.

Afghanistan: Mehboob Taskin (c/wk), Khalid Ahmadzai (wk), Salam Khan Ahmadzai, Rohullah Arab, Nazeefullah Amiri, Abdul Aziz Khan, Faisal Khan Shinozada, Azizullah Miakhil, Uzair Khan Niazi, Nasratullah Nooristani, Osman Sadat, Zaitullah Shaheen, Khatir Khan Stanikzai, Hafeezullah Zadran, Wahidullah Zadran.

Sri Lanka: Vimath Dinsara (c), Kavija Gamage (vc), Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Dulnith Sigera, Chamika Heenatigala, Adham Hilmy, Chamarindu Nethsara, Kithma Vidanapathirana, Sethmika Seneviratne, Sanuja Ninduwara, Kugathas Mathulan, Rasith Nimsara, Vigneshwaran Akash, Tharusha Navodya.

UAE: Yayin Rai (c), Ahmed Khodadad, Aliasgar Shums, Ayaan Misbah, Karan Dhiman, Muhammad Bazil Asim, Naseem Khan, Noorullah Ayobi, Prithvi Madhu, Rayan Khan, Saleh Amin (wk), Shalom D’Souza, Uddish Suri, Yug Sharma, Zainullah Rahmani.

Malaysia: Deeaz Patro (c), Muhammad Aalif, Jaashwin Krishnamurthi, Hamzah Panggi, Muhammad Akram, Mohammad Hariz Afnan, Azib Wajdi, Muhamad Nurhanif, Che Zaman, Muhd Asyraf Rifaie Mohd Afinid, Mohammad Hairil (wk), Muhammad Fathul Muin, Nagineswaran Sathnakumaran, Syakir Izzudin, Ahmad Tarmimi.

Nepal: Ashok Dhami (c), Niraj Yadav (vc/wk), Dilsad Ali, Abishek Tiwari, Cibrin Shrestha, Sahil Patel, Dayanand Mandal, Nischal Chhetri, Ashish Lohar (WK), Nitesh Kumar Patel, Chandan Ram, Roshan BK, Bipin Sharma, Vansh Chhetri, Yubraj Khatri.

