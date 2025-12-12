'Sick of meetings': Trump 'extremely frustrated' as Russia-Ukraine peace plan hangs fire, says White House The press secretary said Trump’s administration was proactively working to broker a truce between the two nations to end the four-year-long running war. She said the US President also held a telephonic conversation with the leaders of the European Union in this regard.

Washington:

The White House on Thursday said the US President, Donald Trump, was "extremely frustrated" with both Russia and Ukraine, citing slow progress in the peace talks amid the ongoing war. Addressing a press conference, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was fed up with meetings as nothing had been achieved and the latter engaged in "meetings just for the sake of meeting".

Leavitt said Trump does not want to engage in further meetings and has sought the war should come to an end.

"The president is extremely frustrated with both sides of this war. He's sick of meetings just for the sake of meeting. He doesn't want any more talk. He wants action. He wants this war to come to an end," Leavitt said.

The press secretary said Trump’s administration was proactively working to broker a truce between the two nations to end the four-year-long running war. She said the US President also held a telephonic conversation with the leaders of the European Union in this regard.

"The United States and the Trump administration continue to be very much engaged in trying to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end. The President had a call with Europeans yesterday. His special envoy Witkoff and his team continue to talk with both sides literally as we speak. If there is a real chance of signing a peace agreement, if we feel like those meetings are worthy of someone in the United States's time this weekend, then we will send a representative. It's still up in the air whether we believe real peace can be accomplished and we can truly move the ball forward," she added.

Zelenskyy to provide revised peace plan

Notably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to present a revised peace plan to the US to end war with Russia. He will interact with officials and leaders of over 30 European countries, which are strongly backing Ukraine. As per reports, Zelenskyy was reluctant to accept the peace proposal given by the US as it ‘favoured’ Russia more. The US President said he was disappointed as Zelenskyy was yet to read the proposal.

"We have been speaking to President Putin and Ukrainian leaders, including President Zelenskyy. I am a little disappointed that President Zelenskyy hasn't read the proposal yet...Russia's fine with it (proposal)...But I am not sure that Zelenskyy is fine with it. His people love it. But he is not ready," Trump had said.

