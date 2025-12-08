'Not sure if Zelenskyy is fine with it': Trump on US-mediated peace plan to settle Ukraine conflict Reiterating that he had stopped eight global conflicts, Trump said he thought he would also end the Russia-Ukraine war but it was not being made easy.

US President Donald Trump said he was a bit disappointed as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was yet to go through the proposal made by the United States to ensure peace in the region amid Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia. Trump said Russia was ready to accept the proposal but he was not sure if Zelenskyy was fine with it.

"We have been speaking to President Putin and Ukrainian leaders, including President Zelenskyy. I am a little disappointed that President Zelenskyy hasn't read the proposal yet...Russia's fine with it (proposal)...But I am not sure that Zelenskyy is fine with it. His people love it. But he is not ready," Trump said.

Reiterating that he had stopped eight global conflicts, Trump said he thought he would also end the Russia-Ukraine war but it was not being made easy.

"I ended eight wars...Russia and Ukraine. I thought it was going to be a little bit easier, but it's not being made easy," he said.

Trump defends US’ tariff move

The US President also defended his tariff move, hailing it as ‘direct’ and ‘less cumbersome’ mode to ensure decisive national security.

“While the United States has other methods of charging TARIFFS against foreign countries, many of whom have, for YEARS, TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF OUR NATION, the current method of Tariffing before the United States Supreme Court is far more DIRECT, LESS CUMBERSOME, and MUCH FASTER, all ingredients necessary for A STRONG AND DECISIVE NATIONAL SECURITY RESULT. SPEED, POWER, AND CERTAINTY ARE, AT ALL TIMES, IMPORTANT FACTORS IN GETTING THE JOB DONE IN A LASTING AND VICTORIOUS MANNER,” he posted on Truth Social.

Settled eight wars due to powers given to President, says Trump

Trump said he was able to settle eight wars in his 10-month tenure due to the rights given to the President of the US.

“I have settled 8 Wars in 10 months because of the rights clearly given to the President of the United States. If countries didn’t think these rights existed, they would have said so, LOUD AND CLEAR! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.