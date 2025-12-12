Box office report [December 11]: Dhurandhar crosses Rs 200 crore mark; Tere Ishk Mein, The Devil struggle Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar crosses Rs 200 crore in week one, while films like Tere Ishk Mein, Kalamkaval, and Darshan's The Devil show mixed or slowing box office performance.

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has entered the Rs 200 crore club in its first week of release. The spy thriller, directed by Uri: The Surgical Strike filmmaker Aditya Dhar, collected Rs 27 crore on its seventh day. On the other hand, films like the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer Tere Ishk Mein and Mammootty's crime thriller Kalamkaval are struggling.

Meanwhile, the recently released film The Devil, starring Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeep, collected Rs 10 crore on its first day despite receiving mixed reviews from the audience. Read on to find out how these films performed at the box office on Thursday.

Dhurandhar crosses the Rs 200 crore mark in India

Ranveer Singh's most anticipated film, Dhurandhar, has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 27 crore on its day 7, bringing its total collection to Rs 207.25 crore. It had an overall 39.53% Hindi occupancy on Thursday, December 11, 2025. The highest occupancy of 59.83% was witnessed in night shows, followed by 44.92% in the evening, 34.70% in the afternoon and 18.62% in the morning shows.

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection on day 14

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film Tere Ishk Mein has been struggling to attract crowds to theatres. The film, which opened at Rs 16 crore, slowed down and witnessed its first major dip on Day 14. Aanand L Rai's film collected Rs 1.65 crore on its second Thursday. With this, the film's total collection stands at Rs 108.80 crore.

The Devil box office collection day 1

Darshan Thoogudeep's political drama The Devil hit the big screens on December 11, 2025. Despite receiving mixed responses from the audience, the Kannada film managed to collect Rs 10 crore on its first day. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film had a 63.75% Kannada occupancy on Thursday, December 11. Written and directed by Prakash Veer, it also features Achyuth Kumar and Mahesh Manjrekar in key roles.

Kalamkaval box office collection

Mammootty and Vinayakan's crime thriller Kalamkaval, which clashed at the box office with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, has been competing well and holding steady. The Malayalam film opened at Rs 5 crore and benefited from the weekend, earning Rs 6 crore on its first Sunday. However, it saw a dip in collections in the following days, minting Rs 2 crore on its seventh day and taking its total to Rs 26.30 crore. Directed by Jithin K Jose, the film also stars Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, and Gibin Gopinath in key roles.

