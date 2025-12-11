First time in 96 T20Is! Team India suffer worst defeat at home in second game vs South Africa South Africa returned the favour in the second T20I as they defeated India by 51 runs to level the five-match series. India failed to chase down 214 runs and could only reach 162 runs before getting bundled out in the final over of the innings.

Chandigarh:

Team India didn't have a great day at the office in the second T20I against South Africa. The visitors returned the favour to level the five-match series as they put up a brilliant show after losing the toss in the first-ever men's international game at Mullanpur in New Chandigarh. India failed to chase down 214 runs and lost the game by 51 runs to register their biggest defeat at home in the shortest format of the game.

For the first time in 96 T20Is at home, India lost by a margin of 50 or more runs. Moreover, the men in blue, under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, have failed to chase more than 210 runs seven times and haven't won even once, which is a big concern for the Indian team with only eight matches to go before the T20 World Cup at home.

Even though they won the opening game by 101 runs, it was Hardik Pandya's innings that made the difference and the other batters failed. The same pattern followed in the second game, with Tilak Varma shouldering the burden. The timing of the biggest defeat at home will sting the fans more as the Indian bowlers will have tough days at the World Cup as well and the batters will have to be prepared to chase big totals.

Surya admits he and Gill should've taken responsibility in the chase

After the match, Suryakumar Yadav admitted that he and vice-captain Shubman Gill should've spent some time out in the middle and taken more responsibility in the big run-chase. He also noted that the team cannot rely on Abhishek Sharma in every game.

"I think myself, Shubman, we could have given a good start because we can't rely on Abhishek all the time. The way he's been batting, he might have an off-day. Me, Shubman and few other batters should have taken it. I think it would have been a smart chase. But then it's okay, Shubman got out on the first ball. But yeah, I should have taken that responsibility, batted a little deeper," Surya said.