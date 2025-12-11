'Can’t rely on Abhishek all the time' - Suryakumar Yadav blames himself, Shubman Gill after defeat to SA India suffered a humiliating 51-run defeat to South Africa in the second T20I of the five-match series in Mullanpur. After the game, Suryakumar Yadav blamed the batting unit, especially himself and Shubman Gill for not being able to deliver at the top.

Chandigarh:

India suffered a 51-run defeat to South Africa in the second T20I of the five-match series in Mullanpur. The hosts failed in both batting and bowling departments, resulting in their biggest-ever T20I defeat at home. Chasing 214 runs, opener Shubman Gill registered a golden duck, while Axar Patel was sent at number three, who scored 21 runs off 21 balls. Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, once again flopped, scoring just five runs.

India were reduced to 32/3 at one stage and despite a good innings from Tilak Varma, the Men in Blue incurred a heavy loss. In the post-match presentation, Suryakumar took the blame on himself and Gill, and noted that the top order needs to play better and can’t always depend on Abhishek Sharma to give a fluent start. Calling it a learning process, the Mumbai batter also revealed that there was no backup plan made.

“We should have had a second plan, but we didn't go to that. But it's okay. As I said, it's a learning process. We learned how they bowled in the second innings. We learned from that and then we try and execute in the next game. I think myself, Shubman, we could have given a good start because we can't rely on Abhishek all the time,” Suryakumar said in the post-match presentation.

I should have taken that responsibility: Suryakumar

“The way he's been batting, he might have an off-day. Me, Shubman and few other batters should have taken it. I think it would have been a smart chase. But then it's okay, Shubman got out on the first ball. But yeah, I should have taken that responsibility, batted a little deeper. But yeah, as I said, we learn, we try and do better in the next game to come,” he added.

The series is currently poised 1-1 and the third T20I will be taking place on December 14 in Dharamshala.