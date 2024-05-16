Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan flaunts toned abs in new poster, netizen says 'blowing our minds away everyday'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan-starrer Chandu Champion is releasing in cinemas on June 14, 2024.

Ahead of the trailer launch of Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan on Thursday morning treated his fans with another character poster from his upcoming film. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a glimpse of himself from the movie wherein he can be seen standing inside a boxing ring wearing his boxing gloves and black shorts. Flaunting his toned abs in the new poster, the actor wrote, ''In the ring of life you have to keep fighting till your last breath to become a champion. Champion Aa raha hai.''

See the post:

Kartik plays Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar in the film. As soon as the new poster was shared, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. Ronit Roy wrote, "Oh Damn!!!!!! I met you when you had started preparing for this. I had sensed something awesome but this photo signals something beyond awesome. Now can't wait to view the movie!"

One of the users wrote, "Can't wait to see this sweat and hard work turn into a beautiful magic." ''blowing our minds away every day,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''This poster is INSANEEE.'' On May 15, Kartik took to his Instagram handle and wrote that he is super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of his career.

About the film

Sajid Nadiadwala is producing Karthik's film Chandu Champion. Reportedly, Shraddha is playing the female lead in the film, but makers have kept it under wraps. The story of this film will be based on the life of Murlikant Petkar. For the unversed, Petkar is a gold medalist who made the country proud in the 1970 Commonwealth Games and again in the 1972 Paralympics held in Germany. Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion is set for a June 14, 2024 release in cinemas.

