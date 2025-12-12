Shivraj Patil, former Union minister and Congress leader, dies at 90 in Maharashtra's Latur Shivraj Patil death news: Patil represented the Latur Lok Sabha seat seven times in a row from 1980 to 2004.

New Delhi:

Shivraj Patil, former Union Home Minister and senior Congress leader, died at the age of 90 in Maharashtra's Latur on Friday morning. Patil breathed his last at his residence at around 6.30 am.

Due to a prolonged illness caused by age-related ailments, Patil was undergoing treatment at home. All Congress party workers have expressed grief over his death and have conveyed their condolences to his family.

Born on October 12, 1935, Patil represented the Latur Lok Sabha seat seven times in a row from 1980 to 2004. He won the Latur seat in 1980, 1984, 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998 and 1999 before losing it to BJP's Rupatai Patil Nilangekar in 2004. He also won the Latur assembly seat in 1972 and 1978.

Visuals from outside his residence showed people and party workers gathered in large numbers to pay their respects to the departed soul.

Shivraj Patil's political career

In his political career, Shivraj Patil held several prestigious positions. Hailing from Maharashtra, Patil served as a Member of Parliament from Latur in the Marathwada region. In 2008, during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Patil was the home minister of the country.

He resigned after criticism over security lapses

After facing significant criticism over security lapses in the Mumbai terror attack, Patil resigned from his post. He accepted his failure to prevent the Mumbai attack and stepped down, taking moral responsibility.