PM Modi wishes Rajinikanth on 75th birthday: 'His performances have captivated generations'

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on his 75th birthday on December 12, 2025. He praised the actor's remarkable journey in cinema by sharing a post on X handle (formerly Twitter). He ended his note by wishing the actor a long and healthy life.

His X post reads, "Greetings to Thiru Rajinikanth Ji on the special occasion of his 75th birthday. His performances have captivated generations and have earned extensive admiration. His body of work spans diverse roles and genres, consistently setting benchmarks. This year has been notable because he completed 50 years in the world of films. Praying for his long and healthy life (sic)."

Several prominent personalities, including Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, South actor Dhanush, and others, have also wished Rajinikanth on their respective social media handles.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin wrote, "Rajinikanth = Charisma that Conquers Age! Eloquence that delights everyone when he ascends the stage! A heart free of deceit and pretense, speaking one thing inwardly and another outwardly! From six to sixty, captivating for half a century—my friend #SuperStar @rajinikanth, heartfelt birthday wishes! May he continue to deliver many more victorious creations upon me, and may his victory flag keep flying with the love and support of the people! (sic)"

Dhanush wrote, "Happy birthday thalaiva."

