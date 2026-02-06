'Devgiri' bungalow officially allotted to Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, formerly occupied by Ajit Pawar The Maharashtra government has officially allotted the Devgiri bungalow to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, previously the official residence of late Ajit Pawar. She has also been given charge of Pune and Beed as Guardian Minister.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government has officially allotted the 'Devgiri' bungalow in Mumbai's Malabar Hill to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar as her designated official residence. The General Administration Department issued the formal order on Thursday. The bungalow was previously occupied for years by the late Ajit Pawar during his tenure as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition. Although Sunetra Pawar had been residing in the bungalow for some time, it was officially allotted to Ajit Pawar earlier. The state government has now formally reassigned it to her.

The Maharashtra government has also elevated the security cover of newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar to the Z-Plus category. The state government authorised the upgrade in view of heightened precautionary measures following her historic rise to the second-highest constitutional post in Maharashtra. Sunetra Pawar earlier had X-category protection during her tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP. However, after she was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister on January 31, intelligence agencies advised an immediate enhancement in her security cover.

Guardian Minister of Pune and Beed

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has also been given the responsibility of Guardian Minister for Pune and Beed districts. These portfolios were earlier handled by her late husband Ajit Pawar. After Ajit Pawar's tragic death in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28, Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Ajit Pawar previously managed portfolios such as Finance, State Excise, Sports and Minority Welfare along with serving as Guardian Minister for Pune and Beed. Sources say that Sunetra Pawar has now officially taken charge of both districts. She also holds the Excise, Sports and Minority Welfare departments, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will handle the Finance Ministry.

NCP leaders suggest Sunetra Pawar should lead the party

NCP MLA Pratap Chiklikar stated that party workers want Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar to take over the leadership of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He made the remarks in Nanded before immersing the ashes of late Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on January 28 in Baramati. "Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar should become the party chief. We have all requested her to lead the NCP," Chiklikar told reporters. Referring to a recent meeting in Mumbai, he added that senior leaders, including Praful Patel, expressed support for Sunetra Pawar heading the organisation.

