Seven Indian pilgrims killed, many injured as bus plunges off road in Nepal

Kathmandu:

A passenger bus carrying Indian pilgrims veered off the road and plunged down a slope in central Nepal, leaving seven people dead and seven others injured, police said. The accident occurred in Nepal's Gandaki Province on Saturday. According to police, the microbus was returning from Manakamana Temple when it lost control and fell off the road in Gorkha district.

Police said the electric microbus carrying 16 devotees was returning from Manakamana Temple when it veered off the road and plunged about 200 metres down a slope.

7, including two women killed

Suraj Aryal, chief of the District Traffic Police Office in Gorkha district, said the deceased included two women and five men, all Indian nationals who had travelled to Manakamana Temple for worship.

According to Bharat Bahadur BK, the victims have been identified as Muthu Kumar (58), Anamalik (58), Meenakshi (59), Sivagami (53), Vijayal (57), Meena (58) and Tamilarsi (60).

Seven injured undergoing treatment

Meanwhile, seven other injured passengers were rescued and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Anbukhaireni, according to The Kathmandu Post.

The driver of the electric bus escaped unharmed, while his assistant sustained injuries in the accident, The Himalayan Times reported.

Police officials said that a further investigation into the incident is underway.

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