Two Indians killed, several injured in Iranian drone attack in Oman: MEA

New Delhi:

As many as two Indian nationals were killed in an attack in Oman’s Sohar amid escalating unrest in the Middle East. Besides, several others were injured in the incident.

Sharing details of the incident, the MEA condoled the loss of lives and stated that the Indian Mission in Oman was in touch with local authorities to provide the necessary assistance.

“We lost two Indian nationals today in an attack in Sohar, Oman in the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Several other Indian nationals were also injured. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Our Mission in Oman is in touch with the local authorities as well as the employer company and is extending all possible assistance,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Three Indians killed onboard foreign-flagged ships

Earlier, three Indian seafarers died, and one is still missing following a series of incidents involving Indian crew members on foreign-flagged ships in the Persian Gulf, confirmed Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, on Thursday.

In a press briefing, Sinha stated that out of 78 Indian seafarers on these vessels, 70 are safe, while four were injured but are now in stable condition.

Indian ship carrying LPG set to arrive amid Strait of Hormuz tensions

India and Iran have reportedly reached a significant agreement allowing Indian ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, amid ongoing regional tensions. As part of this deal, the Indian vessel Shivalik carrying 40,000 metric tonnes of LPG is expected to reach the Indian coast in about seven days, officials said on Friday.

The move comes after several rounds of talks between the governments of New Delhi and Tehran, with the latest discussion taking place on Thursday between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ebrahim Raisi. Another Indian ship is also set to cross the strait and dock in India in the coming days.

The Shivalik departed from Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port and has already passed through the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel is being escorted by the Indian Navy during its journey. Iran had restricted access to the strait in recent weeks following heightened tensions after US-Israel strikes against Iran on February 28.

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