Harbhajan Singh opens up on Mumbai Indians' potential playing XI ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi:

With the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 all set to kick off on March 28, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh came forward and talked about the potential playing combination for five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Harbhajan talked about how MI would not be able to play both Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock alongside each other and gave his take on the plethora of batting options for the side.

"I don't think they will start with both of them together. I think it will be either Ryan Rickelton playing or De Kock playing. Either of these two guys will feature in the XI. Playing these two guys in the top order will be difficult because Mumbai have a lot of local players like Rohit Sharma," Harbhajan Singh told Star Sports.

"He (Rohit) will have to open, of course, with either Ryan Rickelton or De Kock, and then Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and many other good players are there. So I don't think we will see them playing together," Harbhajan observed.

Harbhajan gave his take on MI’s frontline spinner as well

Furthermore, the former India spinner talked about Mumbai Indians’ options when it comes to their frontline spinners. Harbhajan Singh opined that the side will have to choose between Allah Ghazanfar and Mitchell Santner in the matches.

"As far as I know and what my knowledge says, I think we will get to see Ghazanfar playing most of the games than Santner because Ghazanfar brings a lot of variations to the table," he responded.

"He is someone people haven't seen much. They have not played against him. That's what will give him that edge. I think Santner will play in a few games here and there, probably in Chennai or those surfaces where it spins, but I think Ghazanfar will continue to play on all kinds of surfaces and every game," Harbhajan observed.

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