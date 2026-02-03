Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar allotted Ajit Pawar's cabin in the state secretariat As per the government order, the chambers on the fifth, sixth, and seventh floors of the Secretariat, which were previously used by Ajit Pawar, have now been allocated to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

Mumbai:

Sunetra Pawar, who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, will be allotted the same office chambers in the Secretariat that were previously used by Ajit Pawar. The state government has taken a decision in this regard, and the General Administration Department (GAD) has issued a government order. According to sources, Sunetra Pawar may formally assume charge of her office by the end of this week.

As per the government order, the chambers on the fifth, sixth, and seventh floors of the Secretariat, which were previously used by Ajit Pawar, have now been allocated to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

Sunetra Pawar has been given four departments

Sunetra Pawar, who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister after Ajit Pawar's passing, has been given the responsibility of the departments such as State Excise, Sports and Youth Welfare, Minority Affairs, and Waqf.

According to the government order, Sunetra Pawar has been allotted the following for office use:

The office space on the north side of the sixth floor of the main Secretariat building,

The chambers on the east side of the seventh floor,

Chamber number 717 (the chamber after entering from the treasury room),

Chambers number 722 and 723,

and chamber number 503 on the north side of the fifth floor.

'Devgiri' govt residence to be allotted to Sunetra

However, the 'Devgiri' government residence in Malabar Hill likely to be retained. It is also expected that the 'Devgiri' government residence in Malabar Hill will be allotted to Sunetra Pawar. It is noteworthy that Ajit Pawar resided in this government residence while he was Deputy Chief Minister and before that, as the Leader of the Opposition.

Notably, Sunetra Pawar on Saturday became the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and was allotted excise, sports, minority development and Aukaf departments, but not finance and planning which her late husband Ajit Pawar held.

The brief swearing-in ceremony at the Lok Bhavan took place three days after Ajit Pawar, NCP president and a deputy chief minister in the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP 'Mahayuti' government, died in an air crash in Baramati on January 28.

Sunetra Pawar resigns from Rajya Sabha membership

Finance and planning department was not allocated to her, indicating that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will hold the charge of the crucial portfolio and present the Budget next month.

Sunetra Pawar, 62, has resigned her Rajya Sabha membership. She is not a member of either house of the state legislature at present, and is expected to contest the byelection to the Baramati assembly constituency represented by her late husband.

Also Read:

Sunetra Pawar visits grieving family of Vidhip Jadhav after tragic plane crash in Baramati