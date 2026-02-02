Sunetra Pawar visits grieving family of Vidhip Jadhav after tragic plane crash in Baramati Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar, took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday. The Governor administered her the oath of office at Lok Bhavan. With this, Maharashtra has got its first woman Deputy Chief Minister.

Satara:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Monday met the family members of Vidhip Jadhav to convey her condolences on the latter’s demise. Jadhav was killed in a plane crash in Baramati alongside former deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Jadav was assigned the responsibility to provide security to Ajit Pawar.

Following this incident, Sunetra Pawar, setting aside her personal grief, visited the residence of Vidhip Jadhav’s family on Monday in Tardgaon village of Phaltan taluka to offer her condolences.

Placing a comforting hand on the heads of Jadhav’s wife and children, Sunetra Pawar assured them, saying, “I am with you in every difficulty,” and extended her full support and confidence to the bereaved family. The emotional moment brought tears to the eyes of everyone present on the occasion.

Sunetra Pawar takes oath as deputy CM

Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar, took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday. The Governor administered her the oath of office at Lok Bhavan. With this, Maharashtra has got its first woman Deputy Chief Minister.

About Baramati plane crash

A small chartered aircraft carrying Ajit Pawar took off from Mumbai at around 8 am. About 45 minutes later, the plane crashed while attempting to land near Baramati airport. Besides Ajit Pawar, four other people were on board and no one survived the accident. The NCP chief was cremated in Baramati with full state honour. Leaders across the political spectrum attended his last rites.

Ajit Pawar was Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister, though his terms were not continuous. He held the post six times under different state governments. During his political career, he served as Deputy Chief Minister in the administrations led by Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde.