Fresh violence in Manipur's Churachandpur against Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho taking oath as deputy CMs

Imphal:

A fresh violence broke out between security forces and the mob in Manipur’s Churachandpur against Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho, taking oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. The protests on Thursday erupted against MLA Nemcha Kipgen joining the BJP-led government as deputy chief minister. The agitating protesters gathered near Tuibong Bazaar and set fire to a heap of discarded materials, including tyres. The angry mob also raised slogans against Kipgen.

Here's how situation worsened

Moreover, the situation worsened when security forces tried to disperse the crowd and the protesters, who were larger in number than the personnel deployed, began pelting stones.

To bring the situation under control, the security forces responded with a baton charge in which two people suffered minor injuries. Police said the situation remains tense, and additional security forces have been rushed to bring it under control. Tensions prevailed in the state since Wednesday after Kipgen, who is from Kangpokpi, took oath as deputy chief minister.

Many groups had called for a total shutdown

Many groups had called for a total shutdown in the Kuki-majority Churachandpur district on Friday. Yumnam Khemchand Singh of BJP was sworn in Wednesday as the CM of Manipur's reinstated NDA govt along with Kuki legislator Nemcha Kipgen and Naga MLA Losii Dikho as his deputies, marking a fresh spin on shared governance in a multi-ethnic state riven by the Meitei-Kuki conflict.

It should be noted that Manipur has seen ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023. After the unrest, President’s Rule was imposed in the state in February last year.

Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur

The development comes at a time after BJP leader Y Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur on Wednesday. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 62-year-old legislator.

BJP MLA Nemcha Kipgen, who belongs to the Kuki community, and Naga People's Front legislator L Dikho took oath as the deputy chief ministers of Manipur. BJP's Govindas Konthoujam and K Loken Singh of NPP were also sworn in as ministers. Kipgen took oath virtually from Manipur Bhavan in New Delhi.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan, hours after the President's rule in the state was revoked. Restive Manipur had been under the President's rule since February last year.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts, in protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, at least 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence, while thousands become homeless. Notably, the BJP legislature party of Manipur had on Tuesday elected Y Khemchand Singh as its leader at a meeting held at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Also Read:

