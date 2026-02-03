Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki leader, is set to be next Deputy Chief Minister in Manipur.
- News
- North East
- Manipur
- Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki leader, to be next Deputy Chief Minister in Manipur
Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki leader, to be next Deputy Chief Minister in Manipur
Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki leader, to be next Manipur Deputy Chief Minister
Published: , Updated:
Imphal:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from North East and Manipur Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Yumnam Khemchand Singh elected as BJP's Legislative party leader, to be next Manipur Chief Minister
-
Piyush Goyal hails PM Modi for historic India-US trade deal, tears into Rahul Gandhi | Video
-
Kremlin responds to Trump's claims on India stopping Russian oil purchase: 'No talks held so far'
-
Exclusive: Rakesh Bedi teases a 'more menacing' Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar Part 2 | Watch
Advertisement
Advertisement