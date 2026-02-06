Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi to interact with students today, when and where to watch live Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: The 2026 edition will focus on helping students remain stress-free during examinations and encouraging a stronger emphasis on learning.

New Delhi:

The ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), the annual student engagement programme, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be broadcast live on Friday at 10 am. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 programme will be available for live streaming for nationwide audience through multiple platforms, ensuring accessibility for families and learners across India.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Focus on stress-free exam

The 2026 edition will focus on helping students remain stress-free during examinations and encouraging a stronger emphasis on learning.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi said, "Do watch #ParikshaPeCharcha26... This year's PPC features very interesting topics relating to examinations, notably the need to remain stress free, focus on learning and more. This is a platform I've always enjoyed, as it gives me an opportunity to interact with bright minds from across the country."

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 is in alignment with NEP 2020

In alignment with NEP 2020, the PPC concept is aimed at reshaping the examination experience of students by fostering confidence, positivity, and holistic well-being, and celebrating the exam season as a Utsav.

According to an official release from Ministry of Education, Prime Minister Modi has condensed his views in his book titled "Exam Warriors", available in multiple languages as well as Braille, where he has stressed belief in self and underscored the need to talk about these issues so that our children have the fun-filled childhood they deserve.

Conceptualised by the Prime Minister, Pariksha Pe Charcha is dynamic and innovative, introducing fresh elements every year. As part of the run-up to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, student-centric engagement activities were organised across schools nationwide, including the Swadeshi Sankalp Daud, a student-led run/walk that promotes the spirit of self-reliance, and quiz and writing competitions held at selected Kendriya Vidyalayas on Parakram Diwas. Approximately 4.81 crore students participated in these activities, a release stated.

Pariksha Pe Charcha: When and where to watch LIVE

Students, parents, and educators can tune in to the live broadcast through the following official channels:

YouTube – Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official YouTube channel

DD News — Free-to-air national television

Additional Public Broadcasters — Including DD National and DD India

Online Platforms – Official Ministry of Education streams and MyGov online portals

