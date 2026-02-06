Earthquakes strike Sikkim, series of tremors jolt Gyalshing and other regions A late-night earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale shook Gyalshing in Sikkim, triggering panic among residents. People rushed out of their homes as the tremors were felt across the area.

Gangtok:

A mild earthquake struck Sikkim's Gyalshing region which led to moments of panic among residents. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake struck at 1:09 am and measured 4.5 on the Richter scale. The sudden tremors caused people to rush out of their homes in fear, creating an atmosphere of chaos and confusion across the area. Many residents remained outdoors for several minutes, concerned about possible aftershocks.

So far, there have been no official reports of major damage or casualties. Authorities have stated that the situation remains under control. The local administration is closely monitoring developments and is prepared to respond if any emergency arises.

Twelve tremors shake Sikkim after midnight

According to the National Centre for Seismology, Sikkim witnessed around 12 earthquake tremors between 1 am and the early morning hours. The strongest among them measured 4.5 on the Richter scale. The most powerful jolt was recorded at 1:09 am, with the epicenter located 10 kilometers deep in the Gyalshing region. Tremors were not limited to Gyalshing alone as other regions, including Gangtok, Mangan and Namchi, also recorded earthquake activity ranging between 2 and 4 magnitude. The series of quakes created an atmosphere of fear, with many residents rushing outdoors to ensure their safety.

Myanmar also records strong quake

India's neighbouring country Myanmar also experienced a significant earthquake on Friday morning. The tremor measured 4.9 on the Richter scale and struck at 6:03 am. The National Centre for Seismology reported that the epicenter was located 96 kilometers beneath the Earth’s surface. Myanmar has a history of devastating seismic events. In 2025, a major earthquake resulted in massive destruction and claimed more than 5,000 lives.

Why do earthquakes occur?

Earthquakes occur due to the movement of seven major tectonic plates that make up the Earth's crust. These plates keep drifting within their respective zones. At times, they collide along fault lines which leads to friction and the release of energy. This energy then finds a way out, resulting in the shaking of the ground that we experience as an earthquake.

