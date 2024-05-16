Sunny Kaushal drops throwback pic of 'cutie' Vicky Kaushal on his 36th birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his 36th birthday today.

Vicky Kaushal, popularly known for his performances in Sam Bahadur and Uri: The Surgical Strike, is celebrating his 36th birthday today, May 16, 2024. To make him feel special, actor brother Sunny Kaushal showered some love on him on his special day as he posted a throwback picture of Vicky from his childhood. Talking to Instagram, Sunny wrote, ''36 saalon mein zyada toh kuch nahi badla…Happy birthday cutie.''

Recently, the Kaushal brothers appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show where they also flaunted 'bromance'. In the episode, Vicky recounted an incident where he got into trouble with their parents and ended up being scolded. "We have both been beaten up by our parents," Vicky revealed.

"Mummy would punish us on a regular basis and she still does. As for dad, he would beat us on 3-4 important events of the year. Those 4-5 beatings will be the ones that you can never forget," he shared. The brothers also talked about their love for dance.

"We used to dance in front of our guests. In childhood, we used to participate in the building's cultural programs, so we used to participate and prepare coordinated dances on medleys. So between 26th January and the next, we would showcase our previous performances to our guests, together in the hall. So our father used to say 'they dance really well, show them something' and we would excitedly perform in front of them," they shared.

Vicky, Sunny on work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next with Rashmika Mandanna in Chhava. Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Rashmika takes on the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, in the film. On the other hand, Sunny will be seen next in Shiddat 2 alongside Amyra Dastur and Parineeti Chopra. He also has Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Jimmy Shergill in key roles.

