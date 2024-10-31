Rajinikanth celebrates Diwali in Chennai, greets fans outside residence | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajnikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth marked Diwali 2024 in style, surrounded by his family and close friends at his residence in Poes Garden, Chennai. The celebration was further enriched by the presence of extended family members, creating a warm and festive atmosphere. On this auspicious occasion, Rajinikanth greeted everyone with folded hands and a bright smile, embodying the spirit of the festival of lights.

Images of the beloved actor sharing joyful moments with fans outside his home have taken social media by storm, showcasing his approachable nature and deep connection with his admirers. The festive spirit was palpable as Rajinikanth took time to interact with well-wishers, spreading joy and positivity.

Vettaiyan's Success at the Box Office

On the professional front, Rajinikanth's latest film, Vettaiyan (also known as Hunter), is making waves at the box office, having grossed nearly ₹250 crore. Directed by T.J. Gnanavel, this action-packed thriller features an impressive ensemble cast, including Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Abhirami.

Vettaiyan tells the gripping story of SP Athiyan, portrayed by Rajinikanth, a maverick police officer known for his unyielding commitment to justice. The narrative takes a dark turn when a botched operation leads to the death of an innocent person, forcing Athiyan to grapple with the moral complexities of his actions. As he delves deeper into a world filled with crime and corruption, he faces internal conflicts that challenge his beliefs about justice and redemption.

With both his personal and professional life shining bright, Rajinikanth continues to capture the hearts of fans around the world, proving once again that he is not just a superstar but a beloved icon of Indian cinema. As the celebrations continue, fans eagerly await what this legendary actor will bring next.