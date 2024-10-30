India's longest Vande Bharat Express on Delhi-Patna route starts operation today: Check timing, fare

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vande Bharat Express

With the Diwali and Chhath Puja approaching, the Indian Railways launched India's longest Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Patna on Wednesday. This special train will connect connect Patna, the capital of Bihar, with Delhi, providing a vital transport link for holidaymakers. The Indian Railway Ministry earlier had confirmed that this special Vande Bharat Express train will operate on a trial basis, making stops at key locations including Arrah, Buxar, DDU, Prayagraj, and Kanpur.

The new train will cover an approximate distance of 994 kilometres and offer passengers a swift and luxurious travel experience. It will complete the journey from New Delhi to Patna in just 11 hours and 35 minutes.

Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express: Check full schedule

The new Vande Bharat Express will run from New Delhi to Patna on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, and the return journey from Patna to New Delhi will take place on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The train departs Delhi at 8:25 AM, reaching Patna by 8:00 PM, and leaves Patna at 7:30 AM, arriving in Delhi at 7:00 PM.

Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express: Check ticket fare

The new Vande Bharat Express will exclusively offer chair car seating, with no sleeper class available. Ticket prices are in the range of Rs 2,575 for an AC chair car and Rs 4,655 for an executive chair car.

Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express: Check key stoppages

The Railway Ministry said the train will run on a trial basis with stops at Arrah, Buxar, DDU, Prayagraj, and Kanpur. With this new train, Indian Railways plans to enhance travel convenience during one of the busiest times of the year, ensuring that passengers can celebrate the festive season with ease.