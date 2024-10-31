Vande Bharat sleeper train to be launched in 2025: Check route, ticket fare, new features

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vande Bharat sleeper train: Check features

Here's good news for train passengers - the Indian Railways is all set to launch the Vande Bharat sleeper train to transform long-distance travel in the country. The train promises comfort, speed, and cutting-edge technology for overnight journeys. It is expected to run from January 2025.

BEML and Rail Coach Factory (RCF) manufacture the Vande Bharat Sleep trains, which will expand the existing Vande Bharat Express network, which currently operates as chair car services.

Vande Bharat sleeper train: Check routes, travel time

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train will initially connect New Delhi and Srinagar, marking a milestone by connecting the national capital to Jammu and Kashmir.

The train will cover approximately 800 kilometres and will reduce travel time significantly, completing the journey in around 13 hours. The other future routes are expected to be on the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Chennai routes.

Vande Bharat sleeper train: Expected features

The new train will come with regenerative braking recycles energy during braking, enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing the train’s carbon footprint.

the train also will have under-slung propulsion for a quieter and lighter travel experience.

Automatic Train Protection (ATP) will be the main feature to ensure safety through a system that monitors speed, distance, and track conditions.

Vande Bharat sleeper train: Check seating arrangement

The new Vande Bharat Sleeper train will have features like three classes: AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier. With 16 carriages per train, the coaches have a total capacity of 1,128 passengers, including 11 AC 3-Tier, four AC 2-Tier, and one First-Class coach.

Vande Bharat sleeper train: Check ticket price

Even as the official ticket prices are yet to be declared, the fares are expected to be competitive with other premium trains like the Rajdhani and Duronto Express, with estimates suggesting: