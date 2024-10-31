Kerala government announces civilian awards to ISRO chief S Somanath

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) ISRO chief S Somanath.

Kerala: The Kerala government today (October 31) announced the 2024 Kerala Awards, the highest civilian awards instituted by the state government on the model of the Padma Awards, whose eight recipients include eminent writer MK Sanoo, ISRO chairman S Somanath and cricketer Sanju Samson.

Sanoo will receive the Kerala Jyothi for his contributions to literature, while Somanath and Bhuvaneshwari will be honoured with the Kerala Prabha for their accomplishments in the fields of Science and Engineering and Agriculture, respectively, according to a state government release.

The Kerala Sree, awarded to individuals, will go to-

Kalamandalam Vimala Menon (Art) Dr TK Jayakumar (Health) Narayana Bhattathiri (Calligraphy) Sanju Samson (Sports) Shaija Baby (Social Service, Asha Worker) VK Mathews (Industry-Commerce)

The Kerala Jyothi, the highest state award, is conferred on one individual annually. The second-highest award, Kerala Prabha, is given to two individuals, while the Kerala Sree, the third-highest, is presented to five individuals, all in recognition of their outstanding contributions across various sectors.

The selection process involves three levels of evaluation, the primary scrutiny committee (secretary level), the secondary scrutiny committee, and the award committee. The award committee comprises members such as veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan.