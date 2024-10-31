Thursday, October 31, 2024
     
  4. Kerala government announces civilian awards to ISRO chief S Somanath

Kerala: Established in 2021, the awards are categorised into three groups - Kerala Jyothi, Kerala Prabha, and Kerala Shree -- and announced every year in the wake of 'Keralappiravi', the state's formation day that falls on November 1.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Thiruvananthapuram Updated on: October 31, 2024 22:12 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) ISRO chief S Somanath.

Kerala: The Kerala government today (October 31) announced the 2024 Kerala Awards, the highest civilian awards instituted by the state government on the model of the Padma Awards, whose eight recipients include eminent writer MK Sanoo, ISRO chairman S Somanath and cricketer Sanju Samson.

Sanoo will receive the Kerala Jyothi for his contributions to literature, while Somanath and Bhuvaneshwari will be honoured with the Kerala Prabha for their accomplishments in the fields of Science and Engineering and Agriculture, respectively, according to a state government release.

The Kerala Sree, awarded to individuals, will go to-

  1. Kalamandalam Vimala Menon (Art)
  2. Dr TK Jayakumar (Health)
  3. Narayana Bhattathiri (Calligraphy)
  4. Sanju Samson (Sports)
  5. Shaija Baby (Social Service, Asha Worker)
  6. VK Mathews (Industry-Commerce)

The Kerala Jyothi, the highest state award, is conferred on one individual annually. The second-highest award, Kerala Prabha, is given to two individuals, while the Kerala Sree, the third-highest, is presented to five individuals, all in recognition of their outstanding contributions across various sectors.

The selection process involves three levels of evaluation, the primary scrutiny committee (secretary level), the secondary scrutiny committee, and the award committee. The award committee comprises members such as veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

