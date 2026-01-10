Mumbai: Three dead as massive fire breaks out inside residential building of Goregaon area Fire crews pulled three badly burnt victims from the smoke-choked house and raced them to Trauma Care Hospital. Upon arrival, doctors pronounced all three dead, citing suffocation from the intense fumes as the cause.

Mumbai:

A devastating pre-dawn blaze tore through a residential building in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Saturday (January 10), killing three members of the same family due to suffocation. Firefighters contained the flames, but the victims, two men and one woman, had already succumbed despite local efforts and rapid response.

Outbreak in Bhagat Singh Nagar

The fire erupted around 3:06 am in a single-story structure on Rajaram Lane, Bhagat Singh Nagar, within Goregaon's jurisdiction. Officials reported the blaze started on the ground and first floors, ravaging electrical wiring and household items before spreading perilously.

Local residents heroically doused initial flames with buckets of water, buying critical time until Mumbai Fire Brigade teams arrived. Fire personnel promptly cut the electricity supply to prevent further escalation.

Rescue efforts and tragic outcome

Firefighters extracted three severely burned individuals from the smoke-filled home and rushed them to Trauma Care Hospital. Doctors declared all three dead on arrival, attributing the fatalities to suffocation amid the thick fumes. The victims were identified as Harshada Pawaskar (19), Kushal Pawaskar (12), and Sanjog Pawaskar (48), highlighting the profound loss to one family in this early-morning inferno.

Probe into cause underway

Authorities have yet to pinpoint the fire's origin, with investigations focusing on faulty wiring or household negligence. The incident underscores persistent urban fire safety challenges in densely packed Mumbai neighborhoods, prompting calls for stricter building norms.