Pune civic polls 2026: Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule release joint manifesto of NCP factions | Video Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar-led NCP factions released a joint manifesto for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad ahead of the 2026 civic polls, promising clean water, pollution-free air and better road connectivity.

The Nationalist Congress Party factions of Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar issued a joint manifesto for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities ahead of the upcoming Pune civic polls 2026.

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule and Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar issued the joint manifesto and briefed the media. The manifesto includes several key promises that include a regular supply of clean drinking water, making Pune free from air pollution, and connecting major roads with inner-city routes.

NCP factions join hands for Pune civic polls

Ajit Pawar and his cousin Supriya Sule shared the dais at a joint press conference. This signalled a growing proximity between the two factions since the bitter split in 2023. Notably, the NCP is a part of the ruling Mahayuti, while the NCP (SP) is a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The two factions have joined hands for the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic bodies scheduled to take place on January 15.

Sule and other NCP (SP) leaders, who had largely remained absent from the campaign so far, were present at the release of the manifesto.

Manifesto assures water, pollution controls among issues to be addressed

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar highlighted that the manifesto focuses on key civic issues in Pune and assures tap water supply, easing of traffic congestion, pothole-free roads, cleanliness, hi-tech healthcare services, pollution control, and slum rehabilitation.

He said the manifesto also includes proposals for free travel on PMPML buses and the metro, a waiver of property tax for homes up to 500 sq ft, and free computer tablets for students.

Although allied with the BJP at the state and central levels, Ajit Pawar has criticised the local BJP leadership, accusing it of derailing the development in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad despite substantial funding from both governments.

The BJP had governed both civic bodies from 2017 to 2022.

BJP-Sena manifesto for BMC polls to be out on Sunday

Meanwhile, the manifesto of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections will be released on Sunday, January 11. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde will address a gathering at Shivaji Park on Monday.