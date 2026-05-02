Prasoon Joshi, celebrated lyricist, appointed Prasar Bharati's chairman

New Delhi:

Prasoon Joshi, a noted lyricist, writer and communications expert, was on Saturday appointed as the chairman of India's public service broadcaster, Prasar Bharati. According to an official statement, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting appointed Joshi to the key post.

Joshi, a renowned creative professional with significant contributions to literature, advertising, cinema, and public communication, has been widely recognised for his powerful writing and strong cultural insight. The 54-year-old has played a key role in shaping contemporary media narratives in India with his work spanning acclaimed film lyrics, major advertising campaigns, and socially relevant storytelling that resonates with diverse audiences across the country.

Ashwini Vaishnaw congratulates Joshi

Meanwhile, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw congratulated Joshi for being appointed in the role. "My heartfelt congratulations to Shri Prasoon Joshi ji on his appointment as chairman of the Prasar Bharati Board. Prasoon ji is a rare creative spirit celebrated across the world in advertising, literature, art and cinema, yet his heart beats unmistakably for India," Vaishnaw said.

The Minister added that Joshi's words reflect the essence of the country’s culture and traditions. "Under his stewardship, Prasar Bharati will discover renewed energy, deeper purpose, and a fresh creative voice. My very best wishes to him for a memorable and meaningful tenure ahead," he said.

Joshi served as CBFC chair till 2017

Before this role, Joshi served as chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Mumbai since August 2017, where he worked to strengthen certification processes while maintaining a balance between creative freedom and regulatory responsibilities.

He has also held key positions in the advertising industry, including CEO of McCann World Group India and Chairman of McCann World Group Asia Pacific. In addition, he has been a trustee of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts since 2016.

With his extensive experience in creative fields and public communication, Joshi is expected to bring a fresh perspective to Prasar Bharati at a time when public broadcasting is undergoing rapid technological changes and evolving audience demands.

Established under the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990, and operational since 1997, Prasar Bharati is India’s autonomous public service broadcaster. It operates through two main divisions: All India Radio (AIR), one of the world’s largest radio networks reaching millions across urban and rural areas in multiple languages, and Doordarshan (DD), the national television broadcaster offering news, educational, entertainment, and cultural programming.