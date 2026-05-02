Judge found dead at home in Delhi’s Safdarjung home, suicide suspected, probe underway

New Delhi:

A judge in the national capital was found dead at his home in Safdarjung area on Saturday. According to reports, the judge hanged himself at his home and the reasons for this extreme step are not yet known. There have been no reports of any suicide note at the scene. Police are currently investigating the matter. The deceased judge's name is Aman Kumar Sharma.

Forensic teams rushes to the spot

Soon after receiving information about the incident, senior police officers and forensic teams rushed to the spot. Delhi Police suspects it to be a case of suicide and registered a case. The sudden death of Judge Aman Kumar Sharma has sent shockwaves through the city's legal community.

Police suspect it as suicide

Police are suspecting suicide after his body was discovered inside the bathroom of his home in the Green Park area. The deceased was son of Prem Kumar Sharma, aged around 30 years. He was posted as Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Karkardooma Court, Delhi.

According to police, a PCR call was received at Safdarjung Enclave police station regarding a suspected suicide and the call was received at around 1.45 pm, prompting immediate police response. This suicide incident has drawn attention, with authorities focusing on establishing the sequence of events leading up to the death.

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