Advertisement
  1. News
  2. World
  3. Iran Protests LIVE updates: Trump continues to threaten Ayatollah Khamenei, says 'Iran in big trouble'

  Live Iran Protests LIVE updates: Trump continues to threaten Ayatollah Khamenei, says 'Iran in big trouble'

Iran protests live: US President Donald Trump has issued sharp warnings to Tehran, while Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed a firm crackdown, accusing protesters of serving foreign interests.

Iran protests live updates
Iran protests live updates Image Source : AP
Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Iran is witnessing its most intense wave of nationwide protests in years, with demonstrations spreading rapidly across all 31 provinces amid a deepening economic crisis. What began as anger over a collapsing currency, soaring food prices and runaway inflation has now transformed into open defiance of the Islamic Republic, with protesters openly demanding political change. Despite internet blackouts, heavy security deployment and mass arrests, crowds have continued to pour onto the streets of major cities, chanting slogans against the country’s leadership. As tensions rise, US President Donald Trump has issued sharp warnings to Tehran, while Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed a firm crackdown, accusing protesters of serving foreign interests. International concern is also growing as reports of deaths and detentions mount.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the LIVE updates on Iran protests...

Live updates :Iran Protests LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 11:08 AM (IST)Jan 10, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Iran's exiled prince Reza Pahlavi calls protestors to 'seize centers of cities'

    Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi took to X and wrote, “Your renewed and magnificent presence in the streets was a resounding response to the threats of the treacherous and criminal leader of the Islamic Republic." 

  • 11:06 AM (IST)Jan 10, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Khamenei rejects foreign blame, vows tough response

    Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed the protests as being driven by individuals acting to please the United States. Addressing supporters, he accused Washington of meddling and warned that those involved would face decisive punishment. Iran’s judiciary chief later reinforced the message, promising maximum penalties with no leniency.

  • 11:05 AM (IST)Jan 10, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Trump issues stark warning to Tehran

    US President Donald Trump said Iran is “in big trouble,” claiming protesters are taking control of cities once thought untouchable. The White House, he said, is closely monitoring the situation. Trump also warned Iranian leaders against using lethal force, threatening severe consequences if peaceful demonstrators are targeted.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
Iran Iran Protesters Iran Protests Tehran Khamenei Iran Supreme Leader
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\