Iran is witnessing its most intense wave of nationwide protests in years, with demonstrations spreading rapidly across all 31 provinces amid a deepening economic crisis. What began as anger over a collapsing currency, soaring food prices and runaway inflation has now transformed into open defiance of the Islamic Republic, with protesters openly demanding political change. Despite internet blackouts, heavy security deployment and mass arrests, crowds have continued to pour onto the streets of major cities, chanting slogans against the country’s leadership. As tensions rise, US President Donald Trump has issued sharp warnings to Tehran, while Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed a firm crackdown, accusing protesters of serving foreign interests. International concern is also growing as reports of deaths and detentions mount.

