Samsung Galaxy S25 launch timeline, budget foldables and first XR headset

Samsung, a leading smartphone brand from Korea has confirmed that its Galaxy S25 series will soon debut in the first half of 2025. The device will build on its flagship lineup with AI capabilities and the company, known for launching its flagship Galaxy S models in January or February, is expected to follow a similar schedule, aiming for a January 2025 launch.

Galaxy S25 Expected in Early 2025

XR Headset and Expanded Product Ecosystem

In addition to the Galaxy S25, Samsung is preparing to introduce its first XR (Extended Reality) headset, enhancing its ecosystem with new immersive tech. This device will support Samsung Health and work alongside products like the Galaxy Ring, launched to strengthen user connectivity.

Plans for affordable foldable devices

In a bid to make foldable technology more accessible, Samsung announced its intention to create budget-friendly foldable smartphones, catering to growing user interest and satisfaction with current models. The company plans to lower entry barriers, allowing more customers to experience foldable technology at accessible price points.

Focus on growth and profitability

Samsung’s MX (Mobile Experience) department aims to drive growth and profitability in 2025 by expanding its flagship sales and supporting Galaxy ecosystem devices, including tablets, laptops, and wearables. The goal is to create a seamless user experience across the Samsung ecosystem, with particular attention to affordable foldables and new health-focused devices.

With the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung’s first XR headset, and potential for budget foldables, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for the tech giant.

