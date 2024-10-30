Ajaz Khan files nomination from Versova, declares assets including Rs 34 lakh car: Know his exact net worth

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor Ajaz Khan

Actor Ajaz Khan filed his nomination on Tuesday from Versova constituency as a candidate of the Azaad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram). In his affidavit, he declared assets worth over Rs 41 lakh, which shockingly includes a car worth Rs 34 lakh and a bike worth Rs 1,45,000. The gross total value of his assets is Rs 41,56,689. As per his affidavit, he has just Rs 1 lakh as cash and around 5,10,000 in two bank accounts. His affidavit also mentioned the net worth of his wife, who has Rs 55,000 as cash in hand and 50 grams of gold worth Rs 4 lakh.

His affidavit also shows how much income he has shown in Income Tax returns. In 2020-21, he declared Rs 3 lakh, and the next financial year Rs 5,00,110. In 2022-23 and in the last fiscal year, he declared Rs 5 lakh as his income.

Before the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Ajaz Khan also contested the recently held Lok Sabha elections from the Mumbai North Central constituency. He managed to get just 1,041 votes in the constituency and the seat was clinched by the Indian National Congress candidate Gaikwad Varsha Eknath.

Apart from his political career, he was recently in the news after the Customs department conducted a search at his office in a drug related case. According to preliminary information, the search was conducted by the Customs department in actor Ejaz Khan's office in Andheri, Mumbai.

A staff member of Ajaz Khan was arrested under the NDPS Act, after which this search was conducted by the Customs. According to information received from Customs department sources, the staff member of Ajaz Khan, who ordered about 100 grams of MD, was at his office address.

