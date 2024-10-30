Salman Khan gets death threat again: 'Pay Rs 2 crore or get killed'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3.

Bollywood star Salman Khan has received another death threat call, demanding ransom. The unknown caller demanded Rs 2 crore this time from the actor. Soon after the news broke, the Mumbai Police came into action instantly and registered a case against an unknown person for sending various WhatsApp messages on the Mumbai Police Traffic Helpline number demanding ransom. As per the message, the unknown caller said that if Rs 2 crore is not paid, Salman Khan will be killed.

According to initial information, 2 threatening messages have been sent to the Worli Traffic Police by an unknown person. Worli Police has registered a case against the threatening person under section 354 (2), 308 (4) of BNS.

Earlier this week, a 20-year-old man was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Noida over death threats to the actor and Zeeshan Siddiqui, MLA and son of NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead on October 12. Mumbai Police said it has taken Gufran Khan into custody and shifted him on a transit remand. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Tayyab, also known as Gurfan Khan, and was arrested from Noida's Sector 39.

Baba Siddique's death

Zeeshan's father Baba Siddique, who was a three-time MLA, former state minister in Maharashtra and a close friend of Salman Khan, was shot dead outside his son's office. Later, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for his death. The threats to Zeeshan came weeks after his father's murder.

In April this year, two men arrived on a motorcycle and fired four gunshots outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai, Galaxy Apartments. Following the incident, the assailants quickly fled the scene.

