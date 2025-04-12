Delhi weather: Over 350 flights delayed at IGI airport amid heavy congestion | Check details Delhi weather update: Airport sources confirmed that there was a huge rush at boarding gates due to the congestion of flights, although the passenger load was less than on any other day. Airlines said the flights were delayed due to the air traffic control congestion at Delhi Airport.

Due to heavy traffic congestion in the national capital, over 350 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Saturday (April 12). The operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were disrupted on Friday (April 11) amid adverse weather conditions, and as a spillover impact, operations have also been hit today. A dust storm disrupted flight operations Friday at Delhi Airport, affecting passengers traveling to and from the city. According to reports, from Friday evening till Saturday morning, several domestic flights operating from Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed, and many flights were diverted and cancelled due to the dust storm.

"Flight operations at Delhi Airport are improving; however, a few flights are still impacted due to last night's weather conditions. "Our on-ground teams and all stakeholders are working together to minimise any inconvenience to passengers," DIAL said in a post on X at 1407 hours.

Indigo travel advisory

As per data available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, more than 350 flights have been delayed and the average delay for flight departures was over 40 minutes. "Ongoing air traffic congestion in Delhi is causing flights to be held for takeoff and landing clearance. Due to the consequential impact, a few flights across the network are impacted too," IndiGo said in a post on X at 1332 hours.

Air India travel advisory

Meanwhile, only three runways are operational at the airport now, as one runway is closed for maintenance work. People also shared pictures and videos of the waiting passengers on social media platforms.

Flight operations hit at Delhi Airport after dust storm

Senior officers of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Airport Officials monitored the situation and responded to passengers' complaints. "After the dust storm, many flights were diverted and cancelled, and this caused inconvenience to passengers waiting for their flights at Delhi airport. The diverted flight took time to reach Delhi, and this led to rush at the airport," said a senior official. Many passengers complained of a chaotic situation at the boarding gate and airline staff who were clueless about delays.

Passengers facing trouble on airport

"The flight AI 2512, which was scheduled at 19.30 hr on 11-04-2025, kept on delaying hour by hour. All passengers were held hostage by Air India the whole night at Delhi Airport without giving any clarity on the delay. They didn't have the courtesy to serve the basic needs, viz water and food, to the passengers consisting of infants, children, pregnant women, and patients unless agitated. The AI ground staff were cruel in treating the passengers. When the complaint was raised before the CISF, they too were soft and protective with Air India staff by neglecting, ignoring, and harassing the passengers. Don't know how DGCA gives justice to the passengers of AI 2512, which has not yet been taken off from Delhi airport at 06.53 hrs on 12-04-2025," posted on X by Dr HY Desai.

Another passenger, Vipul Singh, posted a video of the boarding area on X, "Ultra mismanagement and stampede-like situation at Terminal 3, New Delhi Airport due to poor mismanagement by airport management."According to Air India, a total of 22 flights were diverted, and five were cancelled due to the dust storm.