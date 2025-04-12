CM Mamata says Waqf Act won't be implemented in West Bengal, appeals for calm amid violence Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Waqf Law has been brought by the Centre and her government will not implement it in West Bengal and people should not get manipulated by political parties that are misusing religion to incite riots.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said her government won't let the Waqf Amendment Act implemented in the state as she appealed to communities not to engage in any unrighteous behaviour in the name of religion amid violence in Murshidabad and other districts following days of protests against the law.

"My sincere appeal to all people of all religions, please remain calm, remain restrained. Do not engage in any unrighteous behaviour in the name of religion. Every human life is precious, do not incite riots for the sake of politics. Those who are inciting riots are harming the society," she wrote in a post on X.

"Remember, we did not make the law that many are agitated against. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government. We have made our position clear on this matter - we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about?" she added.

Banerjee further claimed that some "political parties are trying to misuse religion for political gain" while urging people to not give in to their persuasion.

The chief minister also warned of taking legal action against those who incite riots.

Waqf Act protests and violence in West Bengal

The Bengal CM's remarks come in the wake of violence during which several vehicles, including police vans, were set on fire, stones were hurled at security forces, and roads were blocked as violence rocked Malda, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts during protests over the new law on Friday.

At least 10 police personnel sustained injuries and both vehicular and rail traffic were disrupted, officials reported. Security measures have been intensified in the Jangipur and Suti areas of Murshidabad as of Saturday morning. Visuals from the scene showed several vehicles burnt and damaged.

According to police, more than 110 individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence. Raids are ongoing across the districts of Malda, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly, where widespread protests had erupted.